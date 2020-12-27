Jamie Carragher names the Liverpool FC star as important as Virgil van Dijk

Jamie Carragher believes Alisson Becker has proven his importance to Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season.

The Brazil international has helped to marshal the Liverpool FC defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk after the Dutch defender suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of October.

The Reds goalkeeper has seen a number of different centre-half partnerships in front of him so far this season, including Jurgen Klopp’s current pairing of Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Liverpool FC have only conceded two goals in their last three Premier League games since his return to the Reds team following a short injury lay-off at the start of December.

The 28-year-old has started 11 of their 14 games in the Premier League this season to play a key role in Liverpool FC’s bid to retain their top-flight title.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher underlined Alisson’s impressive performances for Klopp in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

“When Alisson was missing at Aston Villa, Liverpool lost 7-2. Liverpool were as bad against Fulham but the difference was that he was in goal,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s equally important as when Virgil van Dijk came in when Liverpool signed Alisson. Liverpool, without Van Dijk, are still the best team in the league and it’s because he’s there.”

Alisson moved to Liverpool FC in a £67m deal from Serie A side AS Roma in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has won the Premier League title, the Champions League crown, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his Reds career so far.

Liverpool FC will take on West Brom at Anfield on Sunday evening before the Reds make the trip to Newcastle United in their final Premier League fixture of the calendar year.

