Fabinho is capable of playing anywhere in the Liverpool FC team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Brazil international started alongside Joel Matip at the heart of the Liverpool FC defence for the second successive Premier League fixture on Sunday night against Wolves.

Fabinho has traditionally played as a holding midfielder in the Liverpool FC team following his £40m switch to Anfield from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2018.

However, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use Fabinho in a centre-half role following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool FC eased to a 4-0 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Joel Matip.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks has been impressed with Fabinho’s performances in the heart of the Liverpool FC defence over the past few weeks.

“One player I was impressed with however, was Liverpool’s Fabinho,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Brazilian can play anywhere. Currently he’s playing at centre-back and the way he’s playing, Virgil van Dijk can take as long as he likes to recover from his knee injury.”

Fabinho has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season despite suffering with a hamstring problem during the current campaign.

The South American has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Liverpool FC.

The defending Premier League champions will make the trip to promoted side Fulham in their next top-flight fixture on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday 16 December.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip