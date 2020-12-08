'He can play anywhere': Garth Crooks raves about versatile Liverpool FC star Fabinho

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks heaps praise on Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 8 December 2020, 06:30 UK
Fabinho
Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho (Photo: LFCTV)

Fabinho is capable of playing anywhere in the Liverpool FC team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Brazil international started alongside Joel Matip at the heart of the Liverpool FC defence for the second successive Premier League fixture on Sunday night against Wolves.

Fabinho has traditionally played as a holding midfielder in the Liverpool FC team following his £40m switch to Anfield from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2018.

However, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use Fabinho in a centre-half role following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool FC eased to a 4-0 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Joel Matip.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks has been impressed with Fabinho’s performances in the heart of the Liverpool FC defence over the past few weeks.

“One player I was impressed with however, was Liverpool’s Fabinho,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Brazilian can play anywhere. Currently he’s playing at centre-back and the way he’s playing, Virgil van Dijk can take as long as he likes to recover from his knee injury.”

Fabinho has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season despite suffering with a hamstring problem during the current campaign.

The South American has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Liverpool FC.

The defending Premier League champions will make the trip to promoted side Fulham in their next top-flight fixture on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday 16 December.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher raves about 22-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Wolves
Hakim Ziyech
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Hakim Ziyech
Michael Owen
'Sensational': Michael Owen praises Man United star Mason Greenwood
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Gary Lineker sends Liverpool FC transfer warning about 30-year-old
Tammy Abraham
'I learn a lot from him': Tammy Abraham opens up about Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud
Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher raves about 22-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Wolves
Hakim Ziyech
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Hakim Ziyech
Michael Owen
'Sensational': Michael Owen praises Man United star Mason Greenwood
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Gary Lineker sends Liverpool FC transfer warning about 30-year-old
Tammy Abraham
'I learn a lot from him': Tammy Abraham opens up about Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network