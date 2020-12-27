Gary Neville: Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to learn from this Liverpool FC defender

Gary Neville believes Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to learn from his Liverpool FC team-mate Andy Robertson to improve the defensive side of his game.

The Reds have one of the best full-back combinations in the Premier League following the impressive performances of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson over the past three seasons.

Alexander-Arnold has contributed five goals and has made 27 assists in the past three seasons in the Premier League, scooping the PFA young player of the year last term.

Robertson, who is four years older than Alexander-Arnold, has netted four times and has made 33 assists since his move to Liverpool FC in an £8m deal from Hull City in 2017.

The Scotland captain has proven to be one of Liverpool FC’s most consistent and reliable defenders aside from a slight dip after their title win last term.

Sky Sports pundit Neville believes Alexander-Arnold could learn from Robertson’s defensive performances if the England prospect wants to elevate his all-round game.

“Robertson is an unbelievable player,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“To do what he’s done for the past three years up and down the line at the intensity he plays at. He’s quality and so consistent.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold mesmerises me with the things he does – I never thought a full-back could do those things.

“But if he wants to look anywhere at who to become in the next five years, it’s the left-back that he’s playing with.

“He needs to get defensively as good as him, as consistent as him, and to be intense as him in every game.”

Alexander-Arnold’s impact on the Liverpool FC team has been hamstrung by a calf problem this season to leave the England international sidelined for a month.

Liverpool FC were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend.

The Reds will take on Premier League strugglers West Brom at Anfield on Sunday evening ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

