Garth Crooks has hailed Jordan Henderson as Liverpool FC’s “captain marvel” after Saturday’s 7-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The defending Premier League champions laid down a marker ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park after a 2-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last week.

Liverpool FC moved clear at the top of the Premier League table and the Reds had the chance to extend their lead before their rivals played in the later kick-offs.

Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock before Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored first-half goals to secure a commanding 3-0 half-time lead for the visitors.

Henderson ended any chance of an unlikely Palace comeback when the Liverpool FC captain netted a brilliant goal in the 52nd minute to make it 4-0.

Firmino netted his second of the game before Mohamed Salah came off the bench to net a quick-fire double at Selhurst Park to secure the Merseyside outfit’s biggest-ever away win in the Premier League.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks reserved special praise for Henderson after the Liverpool FC skipper’s recent influential form.

“I said after Liverpool’s result at Fulham that it was a game the Reds would have lost without Henderson’s involvement,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“I also mentioned that here is a player who would see the Christmas programme through.

“He started and finished the game brilliantly against Spurs and did precisely the same against Crystal Palace. His goal against the Eagles was the culmination of wonderful football and a superb finish. He doesn’t score many but when he does they are often beauties.

“Another excellent display by Captain Marvel.”

Henderson has scored one goal and has made one assist in 11 games in the Premier League so far this season.

Liverpool FC are sitting four points ahead of second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds will take on relegation candidates West Brom at Anfield on Sunday.

