Jermaine Jenas has praised Jordan Henderson’s impact on the Liverpool FC team after the defending champions were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace in the Premier League’s early kick-off to secure top spot for Christmas Day after a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the third minute when Sadio Mane teed up Takumi Minamino before the Senegal international ended his nine-game goal drought.

The Merseyside outfit made it 3-0 before the break when Roberto Firmino scored a brilliant goal on the counter-attack to effectively secure three points before the break.

Henderson ruled out the possibility of Palace mounting an unlikely comeback when the Reds captain netted seven minutes into the second half with a clinical finish.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to set up Firmino for his second goal before the Egypt international netted twice in the final nine minutes at Selhurst Park.

While Firmino, Mane and Salah got the plaudits for a devastating performance, BBC Sport pundit Jenas heaped praise on Henderson for a selfless performance in their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“There are a lot of players in the Liverpool team that can be rested but the demands and the drive comes from the captain, the leader Jordan Henderson,” Jenas said on Match Of The Day.

“He leads by example and does so much selfless work. If the full-backs go forward and lose the ball, Henderson is in a great position to help out.

“We give Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson the plaudits for all the assists they get but Henderson does a lot of their work.”

Liverpool FC will take on West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday 27 December before the Reds make the trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday 29 December.

