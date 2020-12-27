Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher has played down the chances of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool FC for FC Barcelona or Real Madrid in the near future.

The Egypt international fuelled transfer speculation surrounding his future after the 28-year-old claimed that the prospect of extending his stay at Liverpool FC was in the club’s hands.

Salah has two and a half years left to run on his current Liverpool FC deal after the number 11 signed a contract extension in 2018 after moving to Anfield 12 months earlier.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have been regularly linked with a move to sign the Egypt international following his prolific performances in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Salah has scored 13 goals and has made three assists in 13 games in the Premier League this season to help Liverpool FC challenge for the title this term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher isn’t alarmed by transfer speculation linking Salah with the La Liga giants given the forward’s age and valuation.

“The timing of the player initiating transfer stories is also strange,” Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“My view is it was a message to Liverpool’s owners to offer him a lucrative new deal. Seeing their players being courted by the La Liga clubs would have concerned Liverpool five years ago. Not now.

“I am not convinced Madrid and Barca can afford Salah. Investing well in excess of £125 million on a player who will turn 29 this summer is not good business.”

He added: “If Liverpool defend the Premier League this year despite so many injuries, Klopp will join an exclusive club and win more.

“Salah can be an integral to it, elevating his status to such where he will eventually correctly challenge the status of Ian Rush as Liverpool’s greatest ever goalscorer. That sounds far-fetched, but the numbers speak for themselves.

“If Salah is still at Anfield in four years, maintaining his performance level, he will take his place on the right side of the attack in an all-time Liverpool XI. ‘It’s in the club’s hands,’ he said when asked about his long-term future. I am not sure. I think if he wants that, it is in his.”

Salah moved to Liverpool FC in a £40m deal from Serie A giants AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Egypt forward has won the Premier League title, the Champions League crown, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup during his stint at Liverpool FC.

Salah has scored 110 goals in 173 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Liverpool FC.

The Reds are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds will take on West Bromwich Albion at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

