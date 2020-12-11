Rio Ferdinand rates Liverpool FC’s chances of winning the Champions League this season

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC are second favourites to win the Champions League this season.

The Reds finished their Champions League group-stage campaign with a 1-1 draw with Danish side FC Midtjylland after Mohamed Salah’s first-minute penalty was cancelled out by Alexander Scholz.

Liverpool FC ended at the top of Champions League Group D ahead of Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

The Merseyside outfit have reached the Champions League final in two of the past three seasons, winning the competition in 2019 thanks to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are level with Premier League leaders Tottenham in the title race despite losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries.

Chelsea FC and Manchester City have joined Liverpool FC in the Champions League knockout stage, while Manchester United were demoted to the Europa League following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand says his tip to win the competition is Bayern Munich but rates Liverpool FC as second favourites.

“I put Bayern Munich as favourites, but I’d have Liverpool second favourites close by,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“Listen, I think it’s great to see big teams in there. The English boys are in there as well, bar Manchester United disappointingly – devastated about that, haven’t slept, look at the bags under my eyes!

“But I think the English teams are going to go deep in the tournament this year. I think we’ve got some real quality.

“Bayern Munich are probably the only team that are the threat. Possibly Paris Saint-Germain.”

Liverpool FC lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018 after Loris Karius produced a horror performance in the Kiev showpiece.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid a year later to win the competition for the sixth time.

Liverpool FC lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 last term.

