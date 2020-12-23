Roberto Firmino is “back in business” for Liverpool FC, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Brazil international started alongside Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino for the trip to Selhurst Park after the Liverpool FC number nine’s heroics against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Firmino scored the winning goal in added time at the end of the top of the table Premier League clash at Anfield to secure a 2-1 home win over Tottenham.

The South American forward scored in successive Premier League games after Firmino netted Liverpool FC’s third goal at Selhurst Park after Minamino and Mane scored earlier goals.

Jordan Henderson made it 4-0 at the start of the second half before Firmino netted his second goal of the game with a dinked finish following an assist by substitute Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international netted two late goals in the final nine minutes to complete the Merseyside outfit’s rout.

Firmino has scored four goals and has made one assist in his last six Premier League games.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks made the declaration that Firmino is back in form for the defending Premier League champions.

“Once again, Liverpool came good when it mattered,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The header by Firmino against Tottenham was worthy of winning any match. Talk of titles for Spurs were always premature, but fun while it lasted.

“What compounded Tottenham’s defeat at Anfield was that they could manage only a draw at Crystal Palace, while Liverpool blasted the Eagles off the park.

“Firmino started and finished one of the best moves I’ve seen all season. The ball from Andy Robertson was just out of this world. It was the beginning of the end for Palace and a worthy addition to Firmino’s superb header against Spurs.

“Firmino was struggling a few weeks ago. He’s not any more – he’s now back in business.”

Firmino has netted five goals and has made three assists in 14 games in the Premier League this season.

The Brazilian forward was facing competing for a starting spot from Diogo Jota before the summer signing suffered an injury earlier this month.

Liverpool FC will take on West Brom at Anfield on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip