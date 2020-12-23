Jurgen Klopp needs to stop messing Sadio Mane around in the Liverpool FC team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Senegal international started up front alongside Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool FC team for the trip to Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Mane teed up Minamino to break the deadlock inside three minutes before the Liverpool FC forward got on the scoresheet with a clinical strike from just outside the area.

Firmino completed a dominant first-half performance with a superb counter-attacking goal before Jordan Henderson made it 4-0 at the start of the second half.

Mane missed a chance to score his second goal of the game before Klopp opted to replace the 28-year-old with Salah much to the Senegalese forward’s clear disappointment.

The Liverpool FC number 10 couldn’t hide his frustration at being taken off with more than 30 minutes to play amid the Merseyside outfit’s dominance in south east London.

Firmino ended up netting his second goal of the game before Salah found the net twice in quick succession at the end of the Premier League clash.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks wasn’t impressed with Klopp’s handling of the club’s best forward: Mane.

“This was a better team performance by Liverpool than the one I saw beat Leeds in their opening game of the season,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“However, a note of caution for Klopp: don’t mess Sadio Mane around. He’s been the Reds’ best forward for over a season and if Klopp is going to substitute him, especially when he’s in such fine goalscoring mood, he needs to let him know well in advance.

“Watching Mane come off muttering his frustrations isn’t a good look and Klopp is deluding himself if he thinks such things don’t matter.

“And he should never think for one minute that the big European clubs aren’t watching his every move.”

Mane has scored five times and has made two assists in 13 games in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool FC will take on West Brom at Anfield on Sunday.

