Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Sadio Mane incident after Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win at Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp played down Sadio Mane’s reaction to being substituted in Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Liverpool FC manager opted to start Mohamed Salah on the bench for the trip to the English capital in favour of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international justified his inclusion with a third-minute opener after Mane teed up Minamino to help the visitors make the perfect start at Selhurst Park.

Mane extended Liverpool FC’s lead with a clinical finish before Roberto Firmino netted in successive Premier League games before half-time in south east London.

Liverpool FC made it 4-0 in the 52nd minute when Jordan Henderson curled a finish into the net before Klopp made the decision to bring on Salah for Mane.

The Senegal international couldn’t hide his disappointment at the 57th-minute substitution given Liverpool FC were in a position to run up their margin of victory.

Salah teed up Firmino for his second goal of the game before the Egypt international netted twice in the final nine minutes to secure three points for the visitors.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Mane’s reaction to being substituted, Klopp played down the Senegal international’s “tantrum”.

“He was not angry because Mo came on, he was not happy because he had a look at the watch… or maybe it was because [we had a] free-kick. I don’t know exactly,” Klopp said.

“But the boys, you cannot play football like this if you are just a solider and do everything what the boss says. They do what I say, but they are human beings and react in a specific way.

“After the game Sadio was completely fine. It’s all good.”

Liverpool FC will be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day thanks to their 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace.

The Reds will host West Bromwich Albion on Sunday 27 December before Liverpool FC make the trip to Newcastle United in their last fixture of 2020 on Wednesday 30 December.

