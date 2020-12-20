Jurgen Klopp reacts to Takumi Minamino’s display in Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win at Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has underlined his desire to give Takumi Minamino more first-team minutes after the Japanese forward’s display in Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

The defending Premier League champions made the trip to south east London looking to build upon their 2-1 win over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the mid-week fixture.

Minamino started in place of Mohamed Salah for the clash against the Eagles after Klopp opted to leave the Egypt international on the bench for the top-flight clash.

The 25-year-old required just three minutes to break the deadlock with a clinical finish to net his first Premier League goal since his move to Liverpool FC from RB Salzburg in January.

Liverpool FC extended their lead when Sadio Mane ended his goal drought before Roberto Firmino netted in successive games to give the visitors a 3-0 half-time lead.

Jordan Henderson made it 4-0 within seven second-half minutes before substitute Salah teed up Firmino to score his second goal of the early kick-off.

Salah secured Liverpool FC’s biggest away victory in Premier League history with two goals in the final nine minutes to ensure the Reds will be top at Christmas.

Speaking at his post-match media conference, Klopp heaped praise on Minamino for his impressive performance.

“First and foremost, we want to use Taki, so that’s it,” Klopp said.

“The way we play, if you play for us in midfield, you need to have offensive skills as well. So that means Taki can play there, played twice, played good. More importantly, in training he looked really sharp, really in a good shape – that’s why he played today.

“He played a top game today, nice finish and just is in a good moment. That’s what we want to use. I saw him in the dressing room now and he couldn’t avoid smiling all over his face. It’s a good moment. He’s in a really good place and helps us a lot.”

Liverpool FC will take on West Bromwich Albion on Sunday 27 January before the Reds take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday 30 January.

