Trent Alexander-Arnold taunts Jose Mourinho with Liverpool FC tweet

Trent Alexander-Arnold aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Jose Mourinho with a message on Twitter after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions started the clash in second place behind Spurs on goal difference after the north London outfit’s impressive 11-game unbeaten run.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half when Mohamed Salah’s strike looped over Hugo Lloris and into the net following a deflection off Eric Dier.

Spurs hit back against the run of play when South Korea international Son Heung-min managed to steer a finish past Allison Becker 13 minutes before half-time.

Liverpool FC produced a dominant first-half performance but Spurs had the best opportunities to edge into a lead on Wednesday night.

Steven Bergwijn hit the woodwork after the Netherlands international had wasted an earlier one-on-one before Harry Kane miscued a free header from a corner.

Spurs were punished for their uncharacteristic wastefulness in front of goal when Roberto Firmino guided a header past Lloris in added time at the end of the top of the table clash.

Mourinho claimed that “the best team lost” after Tottenham suffered their first Premier League defeat since a 1-0 loss to Everton on the opening day of the season.

However, Alexander-Arnold aimed a pointed tweet at Mourinho on Twitter as the right-back appeared to reference the Spurs manager’s post-match comments in his tweet celebrating Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Alexander-Arnold wrote on Twitter: “Best team won.”

Liverpool FC will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday before Spurs host Leicester City on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip