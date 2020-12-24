Liverpool FC full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be a star at the next World Cup, according to Brazil legend Cafu.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances for Liverpool FC in recent months and he played a key role in helping the Reds to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time last season.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the first names on the Liverpool FC team-sheet and he has made two assists in 12 Premier League games for the Reds so far this term.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to be a key figure for England at next summer’s European championships, and also the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazilian icon Cafu admits that he can see similarities between his own game and Alexander-Arnold’s – and he is expecting to see big things from the England international in the years to come.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Cafu said: “I can see the similarities [between him and Alexander-Arnold].

“He’s not afraid to attack, defends well, good passer, hits a great free-kick. He will be a star at the next World Cup.”

“Cafu continued: “He can take the position of right back to another level. I think we’ve started changing the narrative, the way people view full backs.

“It’s not just the goal-scorer who should be the best player in the world. It is totally wrong that some great players never won the Ballon d’Or because of their position.

“Nowadays, full-backs should be seen as the main protagonists in the game.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Anfield.

The Reds are currently four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip