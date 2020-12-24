Jamie Carragher delivers his verdict on Mo Salah’s Liverpool FC future

Jamie Carragher has insisted that he is not concerned about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC future in the short term.

The Egypt international is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents, and he played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to win their first ever Premier League title last season.

Salah has scored 13 goals and made three assists in 13 Premier League games for the Reds this season to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to lead the way at the top of the table.

The 28-year-old recently made the headlines when he expressed his admiration for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

However, Carragher does not think that Salah’s future will be an issue any time soon as Liverpool FC look to try and retain their Premier League title this season.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I don’t think it’s a debate as much now as it was a few years ago.

“Even when Manchester United were top dogs and Cristiano Ronaldo went to Real Madrid it did still feel like a step up because Real Madrid is Real Madrid, but now I just think the two Spanish giants have fallen so far, I really do.

“Salah has got two and a half years to go on his contract. I’m not really looking at it as too much of a problem because Real Madrid spent a lot of money on Eden Hazard when he was at that age of 28 or 29. Salah is just getting to that age now and I just think it’s that year or two too late.

“When you go and spend real big money on someone you want them to be about 25 or 26 so you’re getting real value for them. I think if he did go – and I don’t see it – it would be massive money for Liverpool, but I just think the time has gone because of the age.”

Salah will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds will then take on Newcastle United away from home in the top flight on Wednesday night next week.

