‘A massive opportunity’: Chris Sutton previews Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur

Chris Sutton believes that Tottenham Hotspur will view their trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC as a “massive opportunity” to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race.

Both sides dropped points over the weekend as they were held to draws by Crystal Palace and Fulham to leave them neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table.

As things stand, Spurs are top of the table and ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side only on goal difference, setting the stage for a fascinating top-of-the-table clash at Anfield in midweek.

Tottenham will be aiming to demonstrate their title credentials when they take on a depleted Liverpool FC side, who are currently without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota due to injury.

Sutton feels that Tottenham will be keen to prove themselves as title contenders with a top performance at Anfield, although he is not expecting to see the Lilywhites come out all guns blazing.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “Jose Mourinho won’t broadcast — or even admit — that Tottenham are in the title race, but deep down he has to be looking at Wednesday’s trip to Anfield as a massive opportunity.

“Liverpool have a makeshift defence and Tottenham boast the best attacking duo in the Premier League.

“The champions had to remove Joel Matip at half-time because of a back problem on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp was already facing a defensive injury crisis, so to lose Matip was a blow and a half. It really is all hands on deck now.

“This is not to say Mourinho will smell blood and go gung-ho at Anfield. That’s not his style. Spurs will try to make themselves hard to beat, first and foremost.

“But with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, they can really stretch Liverpool.”

Tottenham are aiming to at least finish in the top four this season after they came in sixth place last tern under Jose Mourinho.

