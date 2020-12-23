Gary Neville predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

Gary Neville is tipping Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season.

The Reds have been in good form in recent days and their 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend extended their lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won nine of their 14 games in the Premier League this season and they are currently four points clear of second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool FC are aiming to retain their status as Premier League champions this season after they won the title in impressive form last season under Klopp.

Former Manchester United defender Neville is tipping Klopp’s men to remain as the team to beat in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, as quoted by Metro, Neville said: “It’s the type of performance [against Palace] that I would have expected Manchester City a few years ago to produce, when we [Manchester United] were winning titles, the Jose Mourinho Chelsea team, you know when they just turn it on a little bit and step up a gear.

“This week they’ve just demonstrated whether you’re going to question Liverpool because of the injury to [Virgil] van Dijk which has definitely put a cloud over them compared to how it would’ve been.

“Because a month or two ago when he was fit I thought they would absolutely win the league, then you sort of think without him it’ll be difficult.

“But I am convinced they are going to win the league.

“You look at what they’ve got, what they are doing, the way they are playing, there’s no let up and I think I’ll be very surprised if any team got near them – and they could pull away.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

After that, the Reds will face Newcastle United away from home, before a trip to Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool FC will then kick off their FA Cup campaign with a trip away to face Aston Villa in the third round on 8 January.

