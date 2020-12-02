John Barnes: The only player Liverpool FC should consider buying in January

John Barnes believes that Kalidou Koulibaly is the only player that should be on Liverpool FC’s radar heading into the January transfer window.

The Reds are short of options at the back after Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were both ruled out for long periods with serious injuries.

Jurgen Klopp opted to play Fabinho alongside Nathaniel Phillips for the weekend’s draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, but the Reds are likely to be linked with some potential defensive recruits in the January transfer window.

Koulibaly, 29, is widely considered to be one of European football’s top defenders and he has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League over the years.

Former Liverpool FC winger Barnes believes that the Napoli centre-half should be the only option that the Reds are considering in January.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “If Koulibaly comes, he’s a player that could play alongside Van Dijk when he returns so it would be easy to talk Koulibaly into joining Liverpool, unlike some other top players because he’s a person that if he comes would go straight into the first team and play every match.

“Aside from Koulibaly, I don’t think there’s anyone out there that Liverpool would look to get in January.

“If Liverpool are unable to get anyone to improve the first team then why sign a new player?

“January is not always the best time to buy because all of the top players you want to come into your team are going to be in the Champions League still so it might be hard to convince them to come if they’re not going to be playing every week.

“If Liverpool are desperate and need somebody, they’ll get them in. But I don’t think Jurgen Klopp is a particular fan of buying in January, obviously, the situation determines what happens come January if they’re top and not conceding too many goals maybe they don’t need to do that.

“In January you can spend a lot of money and not necessarily improve the squad.”

Koulibaly has made 12 appearances for Napoli in all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Wolves at Anfield.

