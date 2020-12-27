Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool FC injury update ahead of West Brom clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool FC’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday due to injury.

The midfielder has been out of action in recent games after having suffered an injury during the Merseyside derby draw with Everton in mid-October.

The 29-year-old has so far only made two Premier League appearances for Liverpool FC since signing for the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Klopp has revealed that James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri could both be fit to feature against the Baggies this weekend after both players returned to full training in recent days.

Speaking in an interview before the clash with West Brom, Klopp said: “So Thiago has made his first step towards team training, he wasn’t involved in the full session but he’s making good steps.

“Unfortunately for him he had long time out so we cannot rush it and we will not rush it.

“The other guys are closer. Shaq [Shaqiri] trained really good and Milly [Milner] yesterday [Wednesday] had a full session.

“We still have two more training days before we need to make a decision but Thiago will not be involved.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday next week when they travel to face Newcastle United.

After that, they will take on Southampton away from home in their first Premier League game of 2021, before they turn their attentions to the FA Cup and their third-round clash against Aston Villa.

Liverpool FC are looking to retain their Premier League title this season after having finished top of the table in style last term.

