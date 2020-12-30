Louis Saha rates Liverpool FC and Man United’s Premier League title chances

Louis Saha believes that Liverpool FC remain as the favourites to win the Premier League title this season – but Manchester United are also in the mix.

The Reds are aiming to defend their top-flight crown this season after Jurgen Klopp guided them to their first ever Premier League trophy last season.

Liverpool FC won the title in style and claimed the trophy with seven games to spare before finishing 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

Manchester United, meanwhile, finished third last season and are aiming to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC at the top of the table this term.

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table but the likes of Manchester United and Leicester City are close behind.

Former Manchester United star Saha believes that Liverpool FC are still the main contenders to win the title this season, but he feels that as many as four other teams are also capable of securing the top-flight crown.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Saha said: “Liverpool are definitely the ones to beat for the Premier League title this year.

“Jurgen Klopp has such a great group of players who are eager to win every single game.

“They have so much strength in depth and you can feel their frustration when things aren’t going their way. It’s a quality a lot of other sides are lacking.

“It’s a lot more difficult for Man City this season because in terms of creating chances, it feels very much like Kevin De Bruyne is on his own now since David Silva left the club.

“There’s now less guarantee in that Man City side winning games and ultimately the title than there is in Liverpool.

“I’d probably say there are four or five teams in with a genuine chance of winning the title.

“I’d definitely put Man United in there, Tottenham in there for sure as well. Chelsea have a good chance too, as well as the obvious two.

“I’m actually loving the competitiveness of the Premier League this season. Football needs it.

“When you look at leagues like Spain and France where it is always the same one or two teams – it’s great to see such a wide-open league in England.”

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom on Sunday and will return to action on Wednesday night with a trip to Newcastle United.

