Gary Neville opens up about Mo Salah at Liverpool FC

Gary Neville has claimed that Liverpool FC “won’t be messed around” regarding Mohamed Salah’s future at the Anfield club.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield has been in the headline in recent days after he recently expressed his admiration for Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Salah is one of Liverpool FC’s key attacking players and he has already netted 13 goals for the Reds this season to help them to top the Premier League table.

The forward’s current deal at Liverpool FC is not due to expire until the summer of 2023, and the Reds will likely to be keen to extend his stay beyond then.

Former Manchester United star Neville does not think that Liverpool FC will be too worried about Salah’s situation as things stand, but they may have a decision to make in the next couple of years.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Neville said: “I thought Salah would always leave Liverpool.

“I said it a couple of years ago and maybe it was a bit premature at the time to say I think he’ll leave in the next 18 months. I always had the feeling that he’d want to go, explore playing in a different country and that he would have aspirations to do so.

“So, it doesn’t surprise me [about the stories]. The reason I’ve always chosen Salah over Sadio Mane is because he’s cold-blooded. Mane’s a team player, who you know would always put the team first, but Salah is cold-blooded and that’s not a negative.

“It makes Liverpool vicious as a team and he’s the type who will just go for it again and again and again and again, and he won’t stop.

“That’s probably why the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, whoever it is that’s after him is probably in his ear.

“He’s got two-and-a-half years left on his contract. I don’t think Liverpool, at this moment in time, certainly won’t be forced to sell. They won’t be messed around. They’ve got a strength and an authority now with Jurgen Klopp there that they can sit there and relax a little bit.

“But there will come a decision in the next six months, 18 months about what to do with him because if he’s not going to sign a new contract then you’d obviously have to let his contract run down, which they won’t do, or they’ll cash in and see an opportunity to bring in someone else.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host West Bromwich Albion at Anfield, before they take on Newcastle United away from home next week.

The Reds will then travel to face Southampton on New Year’s Day.

