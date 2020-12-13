Patrice Evra responds to Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw at Fulham

Patrice Evra claimed that Liverpool FC were “lucky” to escape with a point following their 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham started brightly and they deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute when Bobby Decordova-Reid thumped a brilliant opener past Alisson Becker, who was in good form throughout the game.

Liverpool FC drew level in the 79th minute when Mohamed Salah converted his penalty to set up a tense finale.

However, neither side were able to find another goal as they played out a draw at Craven Cottage.

Former Manchester United star Evra was highly impressed by the display put on by Scott Parker’s side and he felt that the defending champions were fortunate to claim a point from the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the final whistle, Evra said: “I think Liverpool were just lucky to get away with a point. Fulham deserved the three points tonight.

“Scott Parker must be really pleased with his team. They should take it as an example, because when I look at the bottom teams – Sheffield United, West Brom, Burnley – Fulham look like the team who should stay in the Premier League.”

The result left Liverpool FC in second place in the Premier League table as they squandered the chance to move above leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who earlier in the day were held to a draw by Crystal Palace.

The Reds will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side at Anfield in a crunch top-of-the-table clash.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip