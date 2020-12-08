Paul Scholes predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

Paul Scholes is backing Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season.

The Reds won their first-ever Premier League trophy in style last term when they finished top of the table and secured the title with seven games to spare.

Liverpool FC ended up a staggering 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City in the Premier League table as they collected the trophy for the first time.

The Merseyside outfit are currently in the hunt to retain their title this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men second in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur as things stand.

Liverpool FC claimed a 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and Sadio Mane to keep themselves within touching distance of top spot.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes feels sorry for the Liverpool FC fans that they were not able to be more involved in the title celebrations when their win was confirmed in the summer.

However, the ex-midfielder is tipping the Reds to retain their title this time around and give the supporters another chance to celebrate.

Speaking to Amazon Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Scholes said: “It took a long time for Liverpool to achieve what they did last year.

“Great credit to them, they were fantastic, they deserved it.

“It was a shame for them that the fans weren’t involved. I’m sure there would have been week-long celebrations, parades, there would have been all sorts. It’s a shame, but the fans are coming back now.

“I won’t say I hope they win it again for their fans, but I think they’re well on their way to doing that anyway.”

Liverpool FC will take on Fulham away from home in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

