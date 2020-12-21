Mohamed Salah delivers update on his Liverpool FC future

Mohamed Salah has insisted that he remains focused on Liverpool FC, despite admitting that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are “top clubs”.

The Egypt international is widely regarded as one of the top attacking players in Europe and he played a major part in helping Liverpool FC to win their first ever Premier League title last season.

Salah, 28, has been in fine form for Liverpool FC this season too, with the forward having scored 13 goals and made three assists in 13 Premier League games so far this term.

The former AS Roma star has also netted three times in the Champions League to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to book their place in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool FC does not expire until 2023, and the forward has insisted that he remains focused on performing for the Merseyside outfit despite admiring glances from La Liga.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Salah said: “I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs.

“Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

“That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool FC], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on 27 December when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Anfield.

The Reds will then take on Newcastle and Southampton in their next two Premier League games.

