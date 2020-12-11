Troy Deeney predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Troy Deeney is backing Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season despite their injury problems.

The Reds won their first-ever Premier League crown last season with seven games to spare as they ended up an impressive 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool FC have had to contend with long-term injuries to both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez this season to leave them short of options at the back heading into the second half of the campaign.

Despite those setbacks, Liverpool FC remain firmly in the hunt to retain their title this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men in second place in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur after 11 games.

The Reds will take on Fulham away from home on Sunday as they look to head into the hectic festive period in good form.

Watford star Deeney has now explained why he is backing Liverpool FC to retain their status as champions this season despite their injury struggles.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Star, Deeney said: “I am still sticking with Liverpool.

“They showed nothing [against Wolves] that they are getting any worse.

“They have got lads coming back. Young boys that have come in and done really well. Then they have got goals all over the pitch.

“So, it will be very difficult to bet against them.”

Liverpool FC will take on Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in their remaining three Premier League games before Christmas.

