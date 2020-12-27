Fabinho issues Liverpool FC rallying cry as Reds eye second title

Fabinho believes that a second Premier League title would help to establish this Liverpool FC’s team’s place in football history.

The Reds are looking to defend their top-flight crown this season as they bid to make it two successive title triumphs under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC were by far the standout performers in the Premier League last season as they secured the title with seven games to spare and ended up 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit are now looking to defend their status as champions as they bid to try and lift the Premier League trophy for a second time.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table as they prepare to take on West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho believes that winning a second straight Premier League title would help the Reds to further establish their status as one of English football’s strongest teams.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Fabinho said: “This team will be remembered for how well we play, the quality of our football and for winning the title.

“But to fight for the second one would put us further in to football history. It would put us up there with teams in the Premier League that have won back to back titles. Teams like Manchester City.

“It would put us on the higher level and put us with the best teams in the history of the league.

“Taking in to account everything that has happened this year, the difficulties of no fans in the stadiums and the busy run of fixtures and injuries we have had, it all adds to making the second title more special than the first one if we could do it.

“It would show that we have this constant desire at the club to be winners.”

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United and Southampton in their next two Premier League games, before they face Aston Villa away from home in the FA Cup third round in January.

