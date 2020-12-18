Chris Waddle believes Tottenham Hotspur are serious challengers to Liverpool FC in the Premier League title race.

The defending Premier League champions welcomed the north London side to Anfield in the top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday night with just goal difference separating the two teams.

Liverpool FC dominated the first half and Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when the Egypt international’s shot was deflected past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham levelled against the run of play when Son Heung-min punished Liverpool FC on the counter-attack with a clinical finish past Alisson Becker.

Spurs had opportunities in the second half to score a winner but Harry Kane and Steven van Bergiwn missed clearcut chances to secure three points for the visitors.

The north London side were punished for the wastefulness in added time at the end of the Premier League clash when Roberto Firmino produced a bullet header past Lloris.

Liverpool FC moved three points clear of Tottenham in the Premier League standings ahead of the festive schedule.

BBC Sport pundit Waddle believes Liverpool FC are favourites to win the Premier League title but the Spurs legend reckons Tottenham are “serious” title challengers.

“He’s turned Spurs around,” Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “Tottenham did well but I can understand the disappointment. They didn’t take their chances.

“The good thing for Jose will be that he has a Spurs team that are honest and you can see the desire and passion there. They weren’t happy when they lost. He has moulded them into a Mourinho team. He wants winners who will give everything for the club. He’s got some talented players.

“They won’t be far short. If Liverpool FC have a blip or don’t keep performing like they did for long periods on Wednesday night, Spurs will be there ready to challenge them. They’re serious challengers.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs will host Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a day later on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip