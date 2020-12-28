Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Folarin Balogun’s situation at Arsenal ahead of a potential swoop to sign the teenager in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the defeneding Premier League champions are amongst the suitors ahead of Balogun becoming a potential free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the 19-year-old has previously been linked with Brentford and Sheffield United following his fine performances for Arsenal’s youth teams.

According to the same story, Balogun looks likely to leave the north London side at the end of the Premier League campaign after failing to agree to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Athletic write that Arsenal have held talks with the teenager but the discussions have faltered in recent months to cast doubt on Balogun’s future at the Gunners.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal have already rejected a bid from Sheffield United, while the striker turned down a move to Brentford last summer.

The report adds that Balogun would prefer a move abroad despite Liverpool FC holding an interest in the teenage striker.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against bitter rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

