Georginio Wijnaldum set to make Liverpool FC decision this week – report

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to make a decision about whether to sign a new deal with Liverpool FC this week, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Netherlands international is set to make a decision about his future at the defending Premier League champions this week.

The same article states that the Reds have offered Wijnaldum a new contract but the 30-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on the deal.

According to the same story, the Dutch midfielder will be free to talk to foreign clubs on 1 January to cast doubt on his future at Anfield.

Sky Sports confirm that FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is still interested in a swoop to sign Wijnaldum to bolster his midfield options.

The report adds that Koeman wants to sign Wijnaldum in the 2020 summer transfer window but negotiations never materialised between the two clubs.

The media outlet reveal that Wijnaldum is pondering whether he’ll commit his future to Liverpool FC and the Dutchman has informed the defending champions that he’ll make a decision in the “next few days”.

Wijnaldum has scored one goal in 16 games in the Premier League this season to help the Reds challenge for the title.

The 30-year-old has won the Premier League title and the Champions League crown since his move to Liverpool FC from Newcastle United in 2016.

