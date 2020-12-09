Georginio Wijnaldum will quit Liverpool FC for FC Barcelona in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Netherlands international has little over six months left to run on his current deal with the defending Premier League champions.

Wijnaldum will be able to speak to other clubs in January about signing a pre-contractual agreement ahead of a potential move next summer.

The 30-year-old was linked with a move to FC Barcelona in the 2020 summer transfer window following the appointment of his former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.

However, Wijnaldum remained at Liverpool FC in spite of the arrival of Spain international Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Wijnaldum scored Liverpool FC’s second goal in a 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night.

The Dutch midfielder doubled the home side’s lead after Mohamed Salah scored the opener at Anfield before Sadio Mane and Joel Matip capped an emphatic performance.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks is tipping Wijnaldum to move to FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC this summer.

“Spurs might be top of the table but if they think Liverpool are going to hand them the title without one hell of a fight, they can think again,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The champions were formidable against Wolves and Georginio Wijnaldum was once again at the heart of the victory. His goal, his first of the season, was fabulous and his performance impeccable.

“The Dutch international’s contract runs out at the end of the season and I am convinced he’s destined for Barcelona. In the meantime, he’s going nowhere.”

Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Newcastle United in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder has scored 20 times in 204 games in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, while Wijnaldum has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup during his stint at Anfield.

