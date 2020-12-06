Gary Lineker sends Liverpool FC transfer warning about 30-year-old

Gary Lineker has warned Liverpool FC that it would be a mistake to sell Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutch midfielder scored in Sunday night’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Netherlands international started in the Liverpool FC midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones for the visit of Wolves in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the first half when the Egypt international capitalised on an error from former Liverpool FC defender Conor Coady.

Liverpool FC doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Wijnaldum collected the ball in the middle of the park before the 30-year-old placed a finish past Rui Patricio.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a potential exit at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season when the versatile midfielder’s current contract expires.

Wijnaldum was touted as a potential target for new FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman in the summer but the Liverpool FC number eight ended up remaining at Anfield.

Match Of The Day host Lineker believes Wijnaldum still has a vital role to play at Liverpool FC beyond the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season, urging the Reds to retain the midfielder’s services.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Superb goal from @GWijnaldum. Liverpool really won’t want to lose him in the summer.”

Wijnaldum has scored one goal in 11 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Dutch star has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup since his move to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Newcastle United in 2016.

