Peter Crouch sends Liverpool FC transfer message to Georginio Wijnaldum

Peter Crouch has warned Georginio Wijnaldum about the perils of leaving Liverpool FC to join FC Barcelona at the end of the Premier League season.

The Netherlands international has been regularly linked with a move to the Spanish side over the 12 months or so given his contract situation at the defending Premier League champions.

The 30-year-old has little over six months left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC to prompt speculation that Wijnaldum could link up with his former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona.

Wijnaldum will be free to speak to other clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Dutch midfielder scored a brilliant goal in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night to help the Reds remain level on points with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch warned Wijnaldum about moving to FC Barcelona given his success at the Anfield outfit.

“You look at Barcelona and Real Madrid and they’re the Holy Grail for some teams but sometimes it doesn’t work out. Liverpool are a better option than them,” Crouch told Amazon Prime Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Emre Can moved to Juventus in a free transfer from Liverpool FC in 2018 but the German midfielder has struggled to establish himself at the Serie A giants.

Philippe Coutinho quit Liverpool FC for FC Barcelona in a £140m deal in the January transfer window in 2018 but the Brazil international hasn’t been able to rekindle his top form at Camp Nou.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Fulham on Sunday before Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Spurs at Anfield next Wednesday.

