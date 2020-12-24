Liverpool FC are ready to enter the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have decided to join Manchester United and Manchester City in pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The same article states that Manchester United have shown hesitation in the race for Grealish’s signature after “dithering” from the Red Devils about whether to meet the playmaker’s price tag.

According to the same story, Aston Villa valued Grealish at around £80m in the summer but the Birmingham side now value the playmaker closer to the £100m mark.

The report goes on to say that Manchester City haven’t been put off by Grealish’s hefty price tag ahead of the January transfer window.

Although the Daily Mirror claim Liverpool FC have distanced themselves from talk of an imminent bid for Grealish, the two Manchester clubs are thought to be ready to test Aston Villa’s resolve to keep their skipper.

The report adds that Grealish could be swayed by the prospect of Champions League football in the 2021-21 season as well as a potential wage of £200,000 a week.

Grealish has scored five goals and has made six assists in 12 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The England international has netted 31 goals in 199 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons.

