Jamie Carragher says it’s “paramount” that Liverpool FC sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window to ease the pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s makeshift defence.

The defending Premier League champions lost Joel Matip to a second-half injury in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Reds are currently without former PFA player of the year Virgil van Dijk after the Netherlands international’s season was cut short by a knee injury suffered in the Merseyside derby back in October.

Joe Gomez also succumbed to a knee injury during an England training session at the end of October to leave Liverpool FC with just Matip as their only recognised centre-half in the squad.

Matip has struggled with persistent injuries since his move to Liverpool FC on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016.

Fabinho has deputised for Van Dijk at centre-half and the Brazilian has acquitted himself well despite being paired with Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher urged the Reds to take the plunge and sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window.

“It’s a massive worry but it’s not a new worry,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Joel Matip will not play every game between now and the end of the season – you know that even before the injury [against West Brom].

“That’s why it’s paramount that Liverpool sign somebody in January.

“I said that as soon as Virgil van Dijk had his injury against Everton.

“Fabinho has gone there and looked like a top class centre-back in that position, so maybe people at the club felt the need wasn’t as urgent.

“But Joel Matip is just too injury prone. His body just can’t take the rigours of playing Premier League football week in, week out. We know that since he joined. He’s a really good player.”

Liverpool FC famously signed Van Dijk in a club-record £75m deal from Southampton in January 2018.

The Dutch defender inspired the Reds to their first Premier League title and sixth European Cup since his arrival at Anfield.

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

