Danny Murphy sends message to Liverpool FC fans about Mo Salah’s future

Liverpool FC supporters shouldn’t be angry at Mohamed Salah for failing to rule out a move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, Danny Murphy has insisted.

The Egypt international fuelled speculation surrounding his long-term future at the defending Premier League champions last week after Salah failed to rule out a move to one of the La Liga giants in the future.

The 28-year-old has two and a half seasons left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC after the prolific goal-scorer signed a five-year contract extension in 2018.

Salah hasn’t committed to a new long-term deal but the Reds are expected to put forward a new contract offer by the end of the current campaign to secure his future beyond the age of 30.

The Egyptian forward has been regularly linked with a move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid since his move to Liverpool FC in a big-money deal from AS Roma in 2017.

Liverpool FC have previously lost some of their big-name stars to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, including Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

However, former Reds midfielder Murphy isn’t fazed by Salah’s failure to dismiss transfer speculation linking the forward with the Spanish giants, adding that club’s supporters should still get behind the Egypt star.

“All Salah did was fail to commit the rest of his career to Liverpool or close the door completely on a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid,” Murphy told The Daily Mail.

“As a fan, you’d want him to nail his colours to the mast and shoot down any transfer speculation immediately but if you think about it from Salah’s point of view, it is understandable.

“He didn’t grow up in England, his family may want to live in a warmer climate or different culture. I’d have played forever at Liverpool if I’d been a guaranteed pick like Salah but these days it’s normal for players to leave themselves options.

“I always think it is best to judge players by their work-rate and performances on the pitch and you cannot fault Salah this season or at any time since he joined the club.

“He is in brilliant goalscoring form and we should focus on that rather than what may or may not happen in the future.

“At the very earliest, Salah will leave in the summer, and even that is far from clear. So let’s enjoy him while we can and hope he continues his purple patch so that Liverpool can win the Premier League again and reclaim the Champions League.

“He was only being honest in the interview so don’t let it change your view of him as a person.

“It’s clear he doesn’t like being substituted and was cross that he was overlooked as captain for the last European game in Denmark. Good.

“For me, it shows someone who has pride and passion. It tells you someone who cares. I don’t see that as a fault. ”

Salah has won the Premier League title, the Champions League crown, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup since his move to Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip