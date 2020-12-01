Liverpool FC haven’t submitted an offer for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, according to a report in the Dutch media.

Dutch media outlet Voetbal Premier, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, are contradicting recent media speculation that the defending Premier League champions have made a £27m offer for the Netherlands international.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been monitoring the 21-year-old in the current campaign following his standout performances in the Dutch top flight over the past season or so.

According to the same story, the Reds have been keeping tabs on Schuurs but Liverpool FC haven’t yet submitted an offer for the Dutch centre-half ahead of the January transfer window.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC have been keeping an eye on the young defender this season but the Merseyside outfit haven’t made an official move despite the speculation.

Liverpool FC are looking to overcome an injury crisis at the back after Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez succumbed to season-ending knee injuries in October and November respectively.

The Reds have also lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf injury to leave Andy Robertson as the only first-choice defender in Klopp’s back four from last season.

Nathaniel Phillips started at centre-half alongside Fabinho for Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool FC will take on Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night before Wolves make the trip to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

