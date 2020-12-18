Liverpool FC are weighing up a swoop to sign Renato Sanches from Lille, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign the 23-year-old midfielder.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at potential replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum in the event the Dutch midfielder moves to FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona will be able to start negotiations with the Netherlands international in January above a move to the Catalan side in the summer.

The report states that Liverpool FC want to retain the Dutch midfielder’s services but the defending champions and Wijnaldum haven’t been able to agree on a contract length.

Le10 Sport report that the Reds are already looking at potential replacements, including Sanches.

The French media outlet claim that Klopp is a big fan of the Portugal international following his eye-catching performances for Lille over the past year or so.

Liverpool FC are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in the 23-year-old ahead of the January transfer window, according to the report.

Sanches struggled during a loan stint at Swansea City in 2018-19, failing to get on the score-sheet in 15 appearances.

The Portuguese prospect moved to Lille in 2018 after a poor four-year spell at Bayern Munich.

