Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Cagliari centre-half Sebastian Walukiewicz ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are one of the clubs interested in the Poland international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester United for the promising 20-year-old defender.

According to the same story, Serie A giants Inter Milan are also monitoring the Cagliari centre-half’s performances in the Italian top flight in the current campaign.

Corriere dello Sport go on to reveal that Walukiewicz signed a new long-term deal with Cagliari in the past couple of months to secure his future at the Serie A side.

The report claims that Cagliari would be looking to seek a transfer fee in the region of £54m for the Polish defender if the Serie A side do decide to cash in on the promising centre-half.

Walukiewicz made 14 appearances in the Serie A last season before establishing himself as a regular in the Cagliari team in the current campaign.

The Poland international moved to Cagliari in a deal from Pogon Szczecin in the 2019 January transfer window.

Liverpool FC are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to season-ending knee injuries over the past couple of months.

The Reds will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip