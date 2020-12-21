Liverpool FC are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking at the Mali international as a potential replacement for Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of the season.

The same article states that Wijnaldum is likely to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season when the Dutch midfielder’s contract expires.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are weighing up a bid to sign the 24-year-old as a replacement for Wijnaldum in the January transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC would need to make an offer in the region of £30m to sign Bissouma ahead of other interest in the Brighton star.

ESPN write that Manchester United are also interested in the Mali midfielder, while AS Monaco and two unnamed Spanish clubs are also tracking Bissouma.

The African midfielder has established himself as a regular in the Brighton team over the past two and a half seasons.

Bissouma has scored three times in 68 games in all competitions since his move to Brighton from Ligue 1 side Lille in a £15m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game before Christmas Day.

The Reds will take on West Brom on Sunday 27 December.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip