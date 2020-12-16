Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Both sides head into the top-of-the-table showdown having been held to draws in their most recent Premier League outings.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently level on points with Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table and both sides will be eager to get the three points to put some daylight between their rivals.

Spurs have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won three of their last five outings in the top flight, with Liverpool FC having claimed two wins from their last five games.

Both sides will be keen to claim the three points as they look to lay down a marker in the title race ahead of the hectic festive schedule in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the two teams to play out a score-draw at Anfield on Wednesday night in a stalemate on Merseyside.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “You just know Liverpool won’t be as bad as they were in the first half at Craven Cottage on Sunday. If they are, then Spurs will be able to capitalise.

“As far as Liverpool’s attack goes, I would always back them to score – even against a Jose Mourinho side, who we know are really good defensively.

“I don’t think it will quite be a case of them cancelling each other out, because I’d expect both teams to create a few chances, but I am going for a draw. It wouldn’t be a bad result for either side.”

Liverpool FC will take on Crystal Palace away from home on Saturday, while Spurs will face Leicester City at home.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip