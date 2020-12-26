Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Brom

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to claim a dominant 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Reds are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table as Jurgen Klopp looks to steer the Merseyside outfit to back to back top-flight titles.

Liverpool FC have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them four points clear of second-placed Leicester City at the top of the table.

West Brom, meanwhile, are down in 19th place in the table and the Baggies have only managed to win one game so far this season.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to claim a dominant victory over the Baggies on Sunday as the Reds look to continue their top-flight title defence.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Sam Allardyce would love his West Brom side to make things difficult for Liverpool but the champions have too much quality and will win this comfortably.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, before they then take on Southampton away from home on 4 January.

They will then be in FA Cup action on Friday 8 January when they take on Aston Villa away from home in the third round.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip