Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Brom

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a straightforward win against West Brom in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

The defending Premier League champions were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace in their most recent top-flight outing at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Liverpool FC’s formidable front three were all on the scoresheet as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane left their mark in south east London.

The Reds have have collected 14 points from their last six Premier League games to move four points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight fixture at Anfield earlier this month.

West Brom lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of the Baggies after Slaven Bilic was sacked.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a comfortable win against West Brom in their penultimate top-flight fixture of 2020 at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“Liverpool’s home record is just unbelievable, fans or no fans,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“All the time, their young players are getting more and more experience too and, whoever they play at Anfield, they seem to be able to just brush them aside.

“It’s hard to make a case for West Brom to get anything out of this one but it would help matters if they can keep 11 players on the pitch this weekend.

“I am sure new Baggies boss Sam Allardyce will get that message across to his players pretty quickly but, in terms of results, I am not expecting to see them make much improvement until the January transfer window opens.

“Big Sam is the last man to win at Anfield in the Premier League, with Palace in April 2017, but I don’t see a repeat result for him here. I know it has been a strange season, but come on!”

Liverpool FC have won all seven of their home fixtures in the Premier League this season, earning seven points more than Chelsea FC who have the second-best home record this term.

The Reds have drawn five of their last seven league games against West Brom, winning a mere four times in 13 top-flight meetings.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park next Wednesday in their final game of the calendar year.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip