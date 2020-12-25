Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Brom

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a resounding 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday night.

The defending Premier League champions have hit winning momentum just in time for the hectic fixture schedule following some favourable results over the past few weeks.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League fixture at Anfield thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late winner.

The Reds followed up their crucial victory with their biggest-ever win in an away fixture in the top flight – a 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace last weekend.

Liverpool FC are sitting four points ahead of second-placed Leicester City after collecting 14 points from their last six Premier League fixtures.

West Brom have only managed to win one of their 14 top-flight fixtures in the current campaign, although the Baggies have appointed Sam Allardyce as Slaven Bilic’s replacement.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the defending Premier League champions to secure a comfortable win against West Brom at Anfield on Sunday night.

“West Brom suffered a 3-0 defeat away by Villa last time out,” Owen told BetVictor. “That was Sam Allardyce’s first match as boss and the task doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Anfield coming up here.

“The champions are in fantastic form. They were purring against Crystal Palace and have really got some momentum going.

“I just can’t see anything other than a comfortable home win in this one.”

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with West Brom in their last league meeting in 2018.

Liverpool FC have won all seven of their home fixtures in the Premier League this season to maintain a perfect record at Anfield.

The Reds will travel to Newcastle United in their final league fixture of 2020 on Wednesday.

