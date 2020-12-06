Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend after the Seagulls were awarded a controversial added-time penalty at the Amex Stadium.

However, Liverpool FC managed to book their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night thanks to the heroics of Curtis Jones and Caomhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international could deputise for Alisson Becker against Wolves after the Brazilian shot-stopper picked up an injury at Brighton last weekend.

Wolves will be without Raul Jimenez after the Mexico international suffered a fractured skull in their 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have found their feet in the Premier League in recent weeks following three victories in their last six outings.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-1 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday night.

“Wolves are clicking into gear and could break into the top six, or even top four, this season,” Berbatov told Metro.

“But Liverpool are so strong at Anfield that I can’t see past the home win.”

Liverpool FC signed Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Portuguese forward has already netted five times in eight games in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool FC have won seven consecutive Premier League games against Wolves to underline their dominance of the fixture.

The Reds edged to a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves in this fixture during the festive schedule last season.

