Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The Reds started the weekend in second place in the Premier League table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC have won three of their last five outings in the top flight and they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion away from home last weekend.

Wolves, meanwhile, are in seventh place in the table and are preparing for their trip to Anfield on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory at Arsenal last weekend.

Liverpool FC will be eager to claim the three points to keep themselves towards the top of the table, and former Reds star Lawrenson is tipping Jurgen Klopp’s men to take all three points thanks to a narrow 2-1 win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Wolves have always given Liverpool a good game.

“They’re a decent side, although this season they’ve been tinkering with their system and have been slow starters at times.

“They were 1-0 down at home against Southampton and you were wondering what they were doing before they came back to draw, and then last week they went to Arsenal and made them look ordinary.

“They will be a goal threat against Liverpool, but the home side will have the edge.

“I think the Reds have done well so far this season when you take into account the injuries and they’ve also not had a consistent backline. Privately manager Jurgen Klopp will be happy but he knows there’s a tough time coming up.

“It’s a good thing the attack has been so good, especially Wolves old boy Diogo Jota who already has nine goals.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to FC Midtjylland in their final group game.

They will then take on Fulham, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in their remaining three Premier League games before Christmas.

