Michael Owen makes prediction about Sadio Mane in Liverpool FC v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Sadio Mane to fire Liverpool FC to a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions missed out on the chance to move three points clear of Spurs in the title race on Sunday after Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mohamed Salah scored a second-half equaliser from the penalty spot to rescue a point for the title holders in west London as they avoided a second defeat of the Premier League season.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out Harry Kane’s 23rd-minute opener.

Liverpool FC will be hoping to become the first team to beat Tottenham since their Merseyside neighbours Everton were 1-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Mane to fire Liverpool FC to a narrow win against their title rivals at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“This should be a cracker!” Owen told BetVictor.

“As much as I have been impressed with Spurs this season, they come up against a Liverpool side that are undefeated in their last 65 home matches in the Premier League, a quite incredible stat.

“This is Spurs’ acid test. Undefeated in their last 11 games, Jose Mourinho’s side will come into this hopeful they can get a result.

“I’m expecting them to sit in and go through a bit of pain with the intention to hit on the counter-attack.

“Although I think that could work to a certain extent, I reckon Liverpool simply have too much quality going forward.

“Sadio Mane is playing wonderfully at the moment. He could be the main man in a narrow home win for the Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC have won their last five Premier League games against Spurs, a run which stretches back to September 2018.

The Reds have secured 2-1 wins against Tottenham in their last two Premier League meetings.

Liverpool FC edged to a 2-1 win over Spurs at Anfield in their last meeting in October 2019 after Jordan Henderson and Salah cancelled out Harry Kane’s first-minute opener.

Mane has failed to score in his last seven Premier League games to go on the longest goal drought of his Anfield career.

