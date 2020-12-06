Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night.

The defending Premier League champions are unbeaten in their last six top-flight games, after having bounced back from losing Virgil van Dijk to a season-long knee problem.

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium after Diogo Jota’s goal was cancelled out by a late penalty from Pascal Gross.

The Merseyside outfit have won all five of their Premier League fixtures at Anfield this season after securing victories over Leeds United, Arsenal, Sheffield United, West Ham and Leicester City.

Liverpool FC secured a 3-0 win against the Foxes in their last home fixture to underline their title credentials despite Jurgen Klopp contending with an injury-ravaged squad.

The Reds will taken on a Wolves side that secured an impressive 2-1 win against Arsenal last weekend thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence.

Wolves have lost two of their four Premier League games on the road this season following defeats by West Ham and Leicester.

Former Liverpool FC striker is backing the Reds to secure a 3-1 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday night.

“Wolves picked up an impressive win at the Emirates last week,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Up until then, they hadn’t quite hit the heights of last season. They’ve had one or two injuries and now they’ll be without Raul Jimenez after he endured a terrible head injury.

“I covered the Brighton game and without a few controversial decisions, Liverpool would have come away with all three points.

“Arguably, Diogo Jota has been the signing of the season, so far. He comes into this in red hot form and I think it could be written in the stars that he scores against his former club.”

Liverpool FC were narrow 1-0 winners against Wolves at Anfield thanks to Sadio Mane’s 42nd-minute winner.

The Reds have won their last four Premier League games against Wolves.

Liverpool FC will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday 13 December.

