Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Newcastle

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to secure a resounding 3-0 win victory over Newcastle United in their Boxing Day clash at The Etihad.

The Citizens will look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC given that Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t play until Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games, dropping points in stalemates with Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

The Eastlands outfit are in eighth position and eight points behind the defending Premier League champions, although Manchester City have played one game less than Liverpool FC.

Newcastle are in 12th position following a run of two victories in their last six Premier League games, leaving Steve Bruce’s side closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The Magpies haven’t won in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory over relegation candidates West Brom, while Newcastle lost to Brentford in the League Cup quarter-final in mid-week.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure three points against Newcastle without any complications in their Boxing Day clash on Saturday night.

“Newcastle did not play well against Brentford when they went out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, and they only managed a draw at home to Fulham last weekend,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Magpies will have to do a lot better than that to get anything at Etihad Stadium and I don’t see it happening.

“Having Sergio Aguero back fully fit to lead their attack would be a big boost for City but I would expect them to beat Newcastle even if he isn’t ready.”

Manchester City have won their last 11 home fixtures against Newcastle United, which is a club record against any top-flight opponent.

Newcastle haven’t beaten Manchester City in Manchester since September 2000, underlining the Eastlands outfit’s dominance of this fixture.

Manchester City’s return of 23 points from 13 games represents their slowest start to a Premier League campaign since Pep Guardiola took over the reins.

The Citizens will make the trip to Everton on Monday night.

