Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Newcastle

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in their Boxing Day clash on Saturday evening.

The Citizens were 1-0 winners against Southampton last weekend to hoist themselves into the top eight in the Premier League after a sluggish start to the campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City have found some decent form over the past month, avoiding any setbacks to their Premier League title challenge in their last five games.

The Eastlands outfit will be looking to secure their fourth win in six Premier League games when Newcastle make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

Newcastle have lost three of their last six Premier League outings to leave the Magpies in 12th position in the table and eight points ahead of the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

“Things are starting to look on the up for Manchester City,” Owen told BetVictor. “Unbeaten in five, they have been solid of late, especially at the Etihad where they are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 matches.

“What’s most impressive is their defensive record. City have only conceded two goals in their last nine matches.

“I can see that being the case again here. Newcastle’s record against the top sides leaves a lot to be desired, so I’ll be going for a comfortable home win.”

Manchester City have played one game less than most of their rivals apart from Manchester United.

The Citizens are unbeaten in their last five home fixtures since a 5-2 defeat by Leicester City earlier this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the fifth best home record in the top flight, although they’ve earned 10 points less than their title rivals Liverpool FC.

Manchester City will travel to Everton in their last Premier League game of 2020 on Monday.

