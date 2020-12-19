Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night despite the Baggies only earning a point on the road in the Premier League this season before their trip to Manchester.

Pep Guardiola’s side will make the trip to Southampton in the Premier League looking to return to winning ways following back-to-back stalemates with Manchester United and West Brom.

The Citizen will start the Premier League game in ninth place in the table and four points behind Southampton, who are sitting in third position behind Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night after Theo Walcott’s opener was cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Saints have the second-best home record in the Premier League this season following a return of 12 points from six top-flight fixtures at St Mary’s.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

“City travel to Southampton having slipped up at home to West Brom on Tuesday night,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They’ve probably left themselves too much to do in terms of the title race and I suspect that Pep Guardiola has his eye on the Champions League as their priority.

“I have been waxing lyrical about Southampton all season. The Saints have been a joy to watch. Ralph Hasenhüttl is certainly making a name for himself and I’m in no doubt he’ll fancy his side’s chances here.

“I think this will be tight. Sergio Aguero’s return is a welcome sight for City fans, and if he can pick up where he left off, I think that may be the difference.”

Southampton were 1-0 winners against Manchester City in their last Premier League meeting at St Mary’s back in July to end their run of seven successive top-flight defeats against the Citizens.

The Saints could beat Manchester City in successive Premier League games for the first time since 2003.

Manchester City will host Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

