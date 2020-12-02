‘A cut above’: Rio Ferdinand raves about PSG star after Man United defeat

Rio Ferdinand credited Neymar with inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to build on their recent good run in the Premier League, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won their last three top-flight games on the spin.

The Red Devils fell behind in the sixth minute when Neymar fired home a low finish after a sweeping PSG counter-attack.

However, Marcus Rashford equalised for the home side in the 32nd minute when his shot found the net after a big deflection.

Edinson Cavani almost put Manchester United ahead when he latched onto Anthony Martial’s perfectly-weighted pass, but his lofted shot bounced off the crossbar.

Manchester United were reduced to 10 men when Fred was sent off in the 70th minute for a second bookable offence.

PSG then took the lead once again in the 69th minute when Marquinhos poked home from close range from a corner, and Neymar tapped home a third for the visitors in the 91st minute.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “I think Fred’s red card was probably pivotal in the game.

“I think Man United were in it for large periods of the game and then the red card [changed the game].

“This man [Neymar] he came to the fore. His quality throughout the game was a cut above the rest of the players on the pitch.

“He had two decisive moments where he stepped up and was cool as you like to put the ball in the back of the net and finish the game off.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a trip to face West Ham United.

